School teacher shaves head in protest at alleged assault on Kabadi team girls

Kabadi team girls of Yakub Ali Girls School in Chattogram city have allegedly been beaten up by the headmistress for wearing French braid for taking photographs for joining the 49th national sports competition.

The incident came to light after Zahida Parvin, physical training teacher of the school, shaved her head and posted a picture on her Facebook page on Thursday in protest at the "assault" on the girls.

Zahida Parvin alleged that she was also forced to resign from the school for her protest.

In her Facebook post, she said, "A Kabadi match was scheduled for 8 September in the national sports competition where our school team was to participate. For that, on 7 September, the girls wore jerseys to take a group photograph to send to the coordinator of the sports competition.

"A girl of the Kabadi team made a French braid on her hair. For that, Nipa Chowdhury, headmistress of the school, scolded and beat up her.

"At that time, I was in the washroom. Hearing the headmistress' scream, I rushed to the spot and saw her pull at the girl's hair. Two girls were seen crying."

Zahida further said, "The headmistress also scolded me for asking the girls to make braids."

She also said because of a model test at the school, her Kabadi team reached the sports venue 35 minutes later. "The opponent team got a walkover for that although we had informed the authorities about our delayed arrival."

Refuting the allegation, headmistress Nipa Chowdhury said, "There was no incident of beating up and scolding the girls. Rather I took a photograph with the players."

Regarding the delay in the match due to exams, she said, "I asked the players to skip the model tests. But, Zahida Parvin assured me that they can attend the test as she informed the sports coordinator about the test."

Zahida Parvin also alleged that the school authorities on Thursday barred her from entering the school for her shaven head.

Regarding Zahida's resignation, Headmistress Nipa Chowdhury said, "We did not force her [to resign]. Rather she tendered a resignation seven days ago citing her incompetence in teaching. Her allegation of barring her from entering the school is also a lie. CCTV footage of the school will prove it."

Kotwali Education Officer Md Ziaul Huda said teacher Zahida Parvin had not informed him about her team's delay in reaching the venue due to model tests. "She also did not inform me that her team was barred from joining sports," he said.

Regarding Zahida Parvin's resignation, the education officer said, "We came to know that she herself tendered her resignation. There is no question of forcing her to resign. We will look into the matter."