School set on fire in Khulna

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 10:29 am

Fire at Tipna Government Primary School in Khulna. Photo: TBS
Fire at Tipna Government Primary School in Khulna. Photo: TBS

A group of individuals set fire to a school in Dumuria, Khulna around 9:30pm on Friday.

According to Dumuria police sources, criminals set fire to Tipna Government Primary School in Kharnia Union of the upazila assuming it was a polling station. 

The fire resulted in the burning of a section of the school library.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station Sukant Saha confirmed that the school is not a polling station.

He said, "The school has suffered minor damage in the fire. Police have already visited the spot. The operation to arrest the accused is underway."

The country is set for national polls on 7 January.

Earlier, miscreants set fire to Bagmara Government Primary School of Khulna Rupsa Upazila, a polling station for the upcoming election.

