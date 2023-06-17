School girl dies in Ukhiya as earthen wall collapses

A 10-year-old school girl lost her life when an earthen wall collapsed on her in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The Office-In-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station, Sheikh Mohammad Ali, confirmed the incident to The Business Standard on Saturday.

The victim, Arifa Akter, was a third-grade student at a local primary school. She was playing outside her house, which was situated near a hill in the Kalachandpara area of Jaliapalong union, on a rainy Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, the fragile wall of their house collapsed on her, leading to the accident.

Arifa was immediately rushed to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where the attending doctors pronounced her deceased.