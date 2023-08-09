National polls schedule to be announced in Nov: EC Anisur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 10:14 pm

National polls schedule to be announced in Nov: EC Anisur

There will be an opportunity to submit nomination papers both online and offline in the next election.

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 10:14 pm
National polls schedule to be announced in Nov: EC Anisur

The schedule for the 12th parliamentary elections will be declared in November, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman has said.

"We usually announce the schedule with 40 to 45 days in hand. In this case, the schedule will be announced on any day of November," he told reporters at his Nirbachan Bhaban office in the capital yesterday.

However, no commission meeting has been held yet regarding the schedule, said the commissioner.

Anisur added that the 12th national parliamentary elections will be held in the last week of December or the first week of January. "Keeping the deadline in mind, the schedule will be announced in due course"

"Ballot papers will be sent to the centres on polling day morning in places where the communication system is good, except in remote and island areas"

EC Anisur further said that the commission has developed an app to ease the election process which is expected to be launched in November.

"There will be an opportunity to submit nomination papers online and offline in the next parliamentary elections" 

Responding to a question from journalists on whether the political parties would be invited for dialogue before the election, he said, "We will not initiate a call again. We called them [for dialogue] and they didn't respond. Let political matters be handled by politicians."
 

