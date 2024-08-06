SCBA president asks India to arrest and send Hasina, Rehana back to country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 08:34 pm

Related News

SCBA president asks India to arrest and send Hasina, Rehana back to country

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 08:34 pm
Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana. Photo: Collected
Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana. Photo: Collected

India should arrest Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana and send them back to Bangladesh, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon said today (6 August). 

"We want to maintain a good relationship with the people of India. Please, arrest Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who fled the country, and send them back to Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina has killed many people in Bangladesh," he said during a press conference at the SCBA auditorium. Several pro-BNP lawyers were also present there.

"There is talk of issuing a state of emergency…No one, including the students, wants the state of emergency. They will not accept it and will protest if any initiative is taken to issue it," said Khokon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP joint secretary general urged the authorities concerned not to declare a state of emergency.

Besides, he demanded that Supreme Court judges involved with politics and corruption resign within the week.

He also demanded resignations of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, and chiefs and officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) within a week as they were appointed by the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Khokon said many political prisoners, who have been suffering in jails, must be released immediately.

Top News

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) / Sheikh Hasina / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos