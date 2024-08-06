SCBA president asks India to arrest and send Hasina, Rehana back to country

India should arrest Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana and send them back to Bangladesh, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon said today (6 August).

"We want to maintain a good relationship with the people of India. Please, arrest Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who fled the country, and send them back to Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina has killed many people in Bangladesh," he said during a press conference at the SCBA auditorium. Several pro-BNP lawyers were also present there.

"There is talk of issuing a state of emergency…No one, including the students, wants the state of emergency. They will not accept it and will protest if any initiative is taken to issue it," said Khokon.

The BNP joint secretary general urged the authorities concerned not to declare a state of emergency.

Besides, he demanded that Supreme Court judges involved with politics and corruption resign within the week.

He also demanded resignations of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, and chiefs and officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) within a week as they were appointed by the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Khokon said many political prisoners, who have been suffering in jails, must be released immediately.