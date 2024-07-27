Scars in Gazipur: Vandals targeted key infrastructure and institutions

Charred vehicles are seen at the Gazipur city corporation’s Tongi regional office. Scores of vehicles were completely burnt by vandals during a recent unrest centring reform in quota system in government jobs. Photo: Collected

The recent vandalism centring on the quota reform protests in the country has caused widespread destruction in Gazipur, with the district administration estimating the losses to be to the tune of Tk70 crore.

Various government and private institutions, including power stations, city corporation buildings, road buildings, police stations, and private industrial establishments, were targeted by vandals, officials said.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam told TBS that the authorities have conducted a survey and assessed the damage. "This is our primary estimation, but this figure could rise."

The authorities of the mega project Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) have claimed that damage amounting to Tk50-60 crore has been incurred in the section from the capital's airport to Chandana Chowrasta in Gazipur, solely within the BRT project. The other losses in the district were estimated at Tk20 crore.

People start to resettle

Visits to various areas show that residents of the city are gradually starting to come out of their homes. Workers have returned to work in various factories and industries within the metropolitan area. Local and inter-district traffic on the highways is increasing.

Despite the situation being relatively normal, the wounds inflicted by vandals have not yet fully healed. According to officials, more time and crores of takas are needed to recoup the losses.

Numerous pieces of bricks were still found scattered on highways and various alleyways. Burnt tyres and other objects have been cleared from the highways and piled up in one place.

The glass windows of various buildings were shattered, and in some places, the walls of buildings were blackened by fire. Ashes, broken glass, and fragments of furniture were found lying on the ground.

In front of bare buildings, it was found that burnt-out motorcycles, jeeps, garbage trucks, covered vans, and other vehicles stood like skeletons.

According to the officials, various government and private establishments along both sides of the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, starting from the Tongi industrial area of Gazipur Metropolitan City to the busy Chandana intersection were vandalised during the period.

The vandals damaged 25 escalators, one lift, 2,000 square meters of SS railings, one excavator, 3,000 kg of MSE wall panel formwork, six electric hammers, four welding machines, two road-cutting machines, 360 meters of fencing and plastic traffic barriers, generators at seven stations, water lines and utility connections, and one project site office under the BRT project on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, from Dhaka Airport to Chandana Intersection in Gazipur.

37 cases filed: Gazipur police

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbub Alam told TBS today that 37 cases were filed with various police stations in connection with the vandalism. Approximately 15,000 individuals have been accused in these cases, he said.

As of Saturday, 398 people were arrested in connection with all the cases, including 63 named in the FIRs, he added.

A local Desco office, a city corporation office, a factory of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tongi Government College, a Roads and Highways Department office and five police boxes were among the establishments that came under the attacks.

In connection with the Desco office attack, a case was filed against 500 unidentified individuals while a lawsuit was lodged against 500 unidentified people over the attack on the city corporation office.

Attack on city corporation's Tongi regional office

One Pajero jeep, five double-cabin pickups, one jeep, eight different types of dump trucks, one compactor, one wheel loader used for garbage cleaning, one mobile court vehicle, and one tempo were completely burnt during the attack at the city corporation's Tongi regional office.

Besides, six garbage trucks, two hydraulic boom lifters used for electrical work, and one roller were partially damaged.

A case was filed against 450 unidentified individuals in connection with an attack on a factory of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited that damaged six CCTV cameras, six covered vans in the factory parking zone, and two microbuses, along with extensive damage caused to the building, resulting in an estimated loss of around one Tk1 crore.

Four security guards sustained injuries and four vehicles were burnt during the attack.

The Gazipur deputy commissioner said, "We are working in coordination with all government institutions to restore a safe and trustworthy environment everywhere. People are feeling relieved. All factories are now operating at full capacity. During the relaxed curfew hours on the highways, the number of vehicles and people has increased. There have been no reports of any problems anywhere."