Appellate Division upholds HC order disallowing cattle market at Aftabnagar

Bangladesh

BSS
03 June, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 04:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (3 June) upheld the High Court (HC) order to suspend the lease notification for setting up cattle market in the city's Aftabnagar area during Eid-ul Adha.

A four-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order this morning.

On 4 April, chief estate officer of Dhaka North (DNCC) and South City Corporations (DSCC) issued a lease notice for setting up a cattle market in Aftabnagar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. 
 
The president of Zahurul Islam City Society M Alamgir Hossain Dhali and general secretary SM Kamal filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the decision to set up animal markets in Aftabnagar.

Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Dhaka City Corporation and other concerned parties were made respondents to the writ petition.

Earlier on 8 May, the High Court ordered the suspension of the lease notice for setting up a cattle market in the capital's Aftabnagar. 

Later Nurul Islam, the lessee of the hut, appealed to the Appellate Division against this order.

