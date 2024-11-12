SC upholds appointment of receivers for all companies of Beximco Group except pharma

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has stayed the High Court's decision to appoint a receiver for overseeing properties and assets of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited of Beximco Group.

However, the order said the High Court's order to appoint receivers for other companies of the Beximco Group will remain in force.

At the same time, the court has directed the division bench headed by Justice Farah Mahbub of the High Court to dispose of the rule issued on the appointment of receivers within two weeks.

A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Senior Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order today (12 November) after disposing of the Beximco Group's application.

On 10 November, the Bangladesh Bank appointed Md Ruhul Amin, executive director of the central bank, as the receiver for Beximco Group.

The deputy receivers are Dr Sumanta Shaha, CFA additional director; Nahim Uddin, CFA, joint director; and Atiqur Rahman, deputy director.

Earlier, senior Supreme Court lawyer Masud R Sobhan filed a writ petition in this regard. After hearing the writ petition on 5 September, a bench comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-ul Islam of the High Court issued a rule asking why a receiver should not be appointed for overseeing all assets of Beximco Group for six months.

Later on 19 September, the High Court directed the Bangladesh Bank to appoint a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group of Companies and attach all its assets.

The court also asked the central bank to repatriate money allegedly laundered by Salman F Rahman, the group's owner. The bank has been instructed to submit a report to the court within four weeks regarding the implementation of the order.

A receiver, in legal terms, is an independent and impartial person appointed as a custodian of a person or entity's property, finances, general assets, or business operations. Receivers can be appointed by courts, government regulators, or private entities.

The receiver's role is to manage assets in accordance with the law, typically to repay debts or oversee business operations in the best interest of creditors.