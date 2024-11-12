SC upholds appointment of receivers for all companies of Beximco Group except pharma

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:51 am

Related News

SC upholds appointment of receivers for all companies of Beximco Group except pharma

The Bangladesh Bank has appointed Md Ruhul Amin, executive director of the central bank, as the receiver for Beximco Group

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:51 am
SC upholds appointment of receivers for all companies of Beximco Group except pharma

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has stayed the High Court's decision to appoint a receiver for overseeing properties and assets of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited of Beximco Group.

However, the order said the High Court's order to appoint receivers for other companies of the Beximco Group will remain in force.

At the same time, the court has directed the division bench headed by Justice Farah Mahbub of the High Court to dispose of the rule issued on the appointment of receivers within two weeks.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cenbank appoints receiver to oversee Beximco Group

A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Senior Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order today (12 November) after disposing of the Beximco Group's application.

On 10 November, the Bangladesh Bank appointed Md Ruhul Amin, executive director of the central bank, as the receiver for Beximco Group. 

The deputy receivers are Dr Sumanta Shaha, CFA additional director; Nahim Uddin, CFA, joint director; and Atiqur Rahman, deputy director. 

Earlier, senior Supreme Court lawyer Masud R Sobhan filed a writ petition in this regard. After hearing the writ petition on 5 September, a bench comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-ul Islam of the High Court issued a rule asking why a receiver should not be appointed for overseeing all assets of Beximco Group for six months.

Later on 19 September, the High Court directed the Bangladesh Bank to appoint a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group of Companies and attach all its assets.

The court also asked the central bank to repatriate money allegedly laundered by Salman F Rahman, the group's owner. The bank has been instructed to submit a report to the court within four weeks regarding the implementation of the order.

A receiver, in legal terms, is an independent and impartial person appointed as a custodian of a person or entity's property, finances, general assets, or business operations. Receivers can be appointed by courts, government regulators, or private entities.

The receiver's role is to manage assets in accordance with the law, typically to repay debts or oversee business operations in the best interest of creditors.

Top News

Beximco / Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

19h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

19h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

35m | Videos
Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

12h | Videos
This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

16h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

16h | Videos