SC stays bail of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today stayed till 29 May a High Court order granting bail to former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Md Bazlur Rashid in a graft case, in which he was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim of Appellate Division Chamber Judge Court passed the order, after holding a hearing on Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) petition challenging the 5 April High Court order.

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal on Wednesday had allowed Md Bazlur Rashid the bail after holding hearing on a plea filed by the convict.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on 23 October 2022, sentenced Md Bazlur Rashid to five-year imprisonment and fined him Tk500,000 in the case filed for amassing assets worth over Tk3.14 crore.