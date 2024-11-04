SC sets 10 Nov to hear Khaleda’s petitions in Zia Orphanage Trust case

The Supreme Court's Appellate Division has scheduled a hearing for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's two leave-to-appeal petitions on 10 November, where she challenges a High Court ruling that increased her jail sentence in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

The date was set by Appellate Division Chamber Judge Justice Md Rezaul Haque today (4 November), following a request from Khaleda's lawyer, Kayser Kamal, reports The Daily Star.

Filed on 14 March 2019, through her lawyer, Khaleda's petitions seek to overturn the High Court's order that extended her prison term from five to 10 years. Khaleda Zia has asked the top court to nullify this extended sentence.

She was initially imprisoned on 8 February 2018, when a special court in Dhaka sentenced her to five years in prison for her involvement in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft incident. Later, in response to an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the High Court on 30 October increased her sentence to 10 years.

Additionally, the High Court yesterday allowed Khaleda to begin preparations for paper books in her separate appeal against a lower court's ruling that sentenced her to seven years in prison in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.