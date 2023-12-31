SC scraps candidacy of Chattogram-4 independent candidate Salahuddin

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court (SC) has cancelled the candidacy of Chattogram-4 independent candidate Md Salahuddin for concealing his government job information in his affidavit.

He has also been asked to deposit a fine of Tk1 lakh in the child care centre of the Supreme Court within the next 7 days.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Sunday (31 December).

Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz represented the Election Commission during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the commission.

The judge also asked the director general of the health directorate and the civil surgeon of Chattogram to investigate the matter and take proper action against Salahuddin.

Earlier on Thursday (28 December), the EC applied to the Appellate Division to cancel the candidature of Salauddin, alleging that he had concealed information about his employment as a government employee.

During today's hearing, EC lawyer Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz said Salauddin has been working in Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex since 2012 as a health assistant. However, in the election nomination papers and affidavit, he mentioned his profession as business (medicine).

It has even come to the media that Salahuddin's name is in the polling officer's list, he said.

He cannot participate in the elections as per the rules of the constitution and the Government Servant (Conducts) Rules, he further said.

Salahuddin's nomination was initially cancelled by the returning officer due to an error in collecting the signatures of 1% of the voters of his constituency. Later, he appealed to the EC but the cancellation was upheld. Salahuddin got his candidature back by appealing to the High Court.