SC scraps candidacy of Chattogram-4 independent candidate Salahuddin

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 04:45 pm

Related News

SC scraps candidacy of Chattogram-4 independent candidate Salahuddin

He was also fined Tk1 lakh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 04:45 pm
Md Salauddin. Photo: Collected
Md Salauddin. Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court (SC) has cancelled the candidacy of Chattogram-4 independent candidate Md Salahuddin for concealing his government job information in his affidavit.

He has also been asked to deposit a fine of Tk1 lakh in the child care centre of the Supreme Court within the next 7 days.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Sunday (31 December). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz represented the Election Commission during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the commission.

The judge also asked the director general of the health directorate and the civil surgeon of Chattogram to investigate the matter and take proper action against Salahuddin.

Earlier on Thursday (28 December), the EC applied to the Appellate Division to cancel the candidature of Salauddin, alleging that he had concealed information about his employment as a government employee.

Chattogram-4: 'Health official' running as independent candidate breaching electoral code of conduct

During today's hearing, EC lawyer Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz said Salauddin has been working in Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex since 2012 as a health assistant. However, in the election nomination papers and affidavit, he mentioned his profession as business (medicine). 

It has even come to the media that Salahuddin's name is in the polling officer's list, he said. 

He cannot participate in the elections as per the rules of the constitution and the Government Servant (Conducts) Rules, he further said.

Salahuddin's nomination was initially cancelled by the returning officer due to an error in collecting the signatures of 1% of the voters of his constituency. Later, he appealed to the EC but the cancellation was upheld. Salahuddin got his candidature back by appealing to the High Court.

Top News / Court

Chattogram / Bangladesh National Election / JS polls / Supreme Court / Appellate Division / independent candidate / candidacy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

3h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

8h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

1h | Videos
Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

3h | Videos
Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

4h | Videos
Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

19h | Videos