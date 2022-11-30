SC bars GM Quader from party activities

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday stayed a High Court order till 5 December, which had allowed Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman Ghulam Muhammad (GM) Quader to conduct normal party activities.

Justice M Enayetur Rahman of Appellate Division Chamber Judge Court passed the order, after holding hearing on a plea, challenging the 29 November High Court order.

The court also sent the matter to the Appellate Division's regular bench for further hearing.

JaPa suspended leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha filed the writ and Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raza moved the plea before the court.

A High Court division bench of Justice Sheikh Abdul Awal stayed till 3 January a lower court order that had imposed temporary ban on party activities of Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman Ghulam Muhammad (GM) Quader.

Earlier on 16 November, the court of Dhaka 1st Joint District Judge Masudul Haque had passed the order, scrapping a plea of Quader, challenging an earlier order in this regard. The court also set 30 November for submitting reply in writing and holding further hearing on the matter.

Party's suspended leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha filed the case against Quader on 4 October and the court on 31 October had issued the initial order, asking him to refrain from party activities.