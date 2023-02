The two-day polls of Supreme Court (SC) Bar Association for 2023-2024 tenure will be held on 15-16 March.

"The election will be held against total 14 posts," an SC bar association notice said.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers from today till 5 March.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised at 5:30pm on 5 March and they can be withdrawn till 5pm on 8 March.