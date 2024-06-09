SBAC Bank PLC's 90th branch inaugurated in Tangail

Photo: Courtesy

Sanowar Hossain, Member of Parliament Constituency of Tangail-5 (Sadar) inaugurated SBAC Bank PLC's 90th Branch in Tangail on 9 June.

Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program while, Sharif Hazari, President of Tangail District Bus Owners' Association, Mizanur Rahman, President of Panchaani & Chayaani Bazar Samity, Ishtiak Ahmed Razib, Vice Chairman of Tangail Sadar Upazila, Mohammad Asadul Haque, SEVP & Head of Banani Branch of SBAC Bank, Md. Abdul Mannan, EVP & Head of Credit Division, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, SVP & Head of GSD among others local businessmen and dignitaries were present in the ceremony.

Md. Humayun Kabir, Manager (C.C) of Tangail Branch voted of thanks.

