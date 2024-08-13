SB Chief Monirul Islam attached to police headquarters, DIG Shah Alam made new chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:09 pm

RMP commissioner Moniruzzaman was also forced into retirement following Abu Sayeed's death

RMP commissioner Moniruzzaman was also forced into retirement following Abu Sayeed's death

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:09 pm
SB Chief Monirul Islam on left and RMP commissioner Moniruzzaman on right. Photo: Collected
SB Chief Monirul Islam on left and RMP commissioner Moniruzzaman on right. Photo: Collected

SB Chief Monirul Islam has been removed from his current post and attached to police headquarters and the current Deputy Inspector General of Rail Policec Shah Alam has been made the new chief.

As per a notification by the Public Security Division is the part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the order will take effect immediately. 

RMP commissioner Moniruzzaman was also forced into retirement following Abu Sayeed's death.
 

