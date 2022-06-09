Savar road crash: Another BAEC official dies

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Another scientific officer of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) injured in the recent deadly road accident in Savar has died, taking the death toll in the accident to six.

BAEC scientist Farhana Nipa, 35, who was undergoing treatment at the capital's Combined Military Hospital (CMH), passed away this morning (9 June).

4, including 3 Atomic Energy Commission officials, died in road accident

Earlier on Sunday (5 June) morning, a passenger bus collided with an Atomic Energy Commission bus carrying its officials while taking a U-turn at Boliarpur area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar. At that time, a Dhaka-bound truck also hit the front part of the bus, leaving two people dead on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, two of whom later died.

The deceased were Senior Scientific Officer Arifuzzaman, Engineer Kauser Ahmed Rabbi, Scientific Officer Puja Sarkar, and driver Rajib.

Bus killing 4 in Savar has no route permit, fitness certificate: BRTA

Later, officials at the BRTA Savar office said that the bus named "Safe Line" responsible for the accident (Dhaka Metro Ba 14-5878) did not have a route permit.

Besides, the fitness period of the bus expired on 16 July 2014 and the tax period ended on 24 May 2015.

Illustration: TBS

