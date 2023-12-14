Savar police raiding in plainclothes assault journalist for asking their identity

Savar Model Thana police has been accused of assaulting a journalist named Monirul Islam for inquiring about the identities of the policemen who were conducting a raid to arrest a Chhatra Dal leader in plainclothes in Savar.

Monirul Islam, the Savar correspondent for The New Nation, claimed that the police not only beat him but also subjected him to verbal abuse and threats of implicating him in a narcotics case.

Describing the incident to The Business Standard, Monirul Islam said around 11:30pm on Wednesday, while having tea at a stall near his residence in the Chapail area of Savar municipality, he noticed a woman running along the road in distress. Upon inquiry, she revealed that individuals claiming to be policemen had entered her house and detained her husband.

Monirul said, "Some locals and I went to the woman's house to look into the matter. I observed individuals in white clothes standing with the woman's detained husband, attempting to open the collapsible gate of a nearby house."

"When I, as a journalist, asked about their identities, they became aggressive. Policeman Nazmul grabbed my shirt collar, dragged me from the alley to the main road, and physically assaulted me. Despite repeatedly identifying myself as a journalist, the beating continued," Monirul added.

"At one point, Sub-Inspector Al Mamun Kabir from Savar Model Police Station, part of the team, threatened to arrest me, holding my waist belt," said Monirul, adding other local journalists arriving on the scene prompted his release.

Denying the allegations, Al Mamun Kabir said, "There was a slight misunderstanding. I did not assault him; I was not present. Upon identifying the constable involved, he apologised to him."

Al Mamun said, "We were there to arrest a Chhatra Dal leader accused in a case based on confidential information." However, he did not disclose any information about their intended arrest during the incident.

Officer-in-Charge Akbar Ali Khan of Savar Model Police Station said, "I am aware of the matter. Proper action will be taken after a thorough investigation."