Saudis can get entry visas on arrival in Bangladesh

Saudis who are looking to travel to Bangladesh can obtain their entry visas upon arriving to the country, said the Saudi Arabian embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday (27 December).

The Bangladeshi authorities have made it possible for obtaining the entry visas on arrival at the Dhaka airport, the kingdom's embassy posted in a tweet.

The mission called on Saudi citizens to contact it if the need arises by phone or via email, listing the phone numbers and email address, reports Gulfnews.