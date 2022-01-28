Saudi police arrests 4 Bangladeshi expats for insulting national flag

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

Saudi police arrests 4 Bangladeshi expats for insulting national flag

Saudi officials explained that this was a necessary step to preserve their national flag and avoid any slander against it

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Saudi Arabian police have arrested four Bangladeshi expatriates who have been suspected of insulting the kingdom's national flag. 

The four were arrested from the Saudi port city of Jeddah, reports the Gulf News. 

Saudi officials explained that it was a necessary step to preserve their national flag and avoid any slander against it. 

"Anyone, who violates this, will be arrested and face legal action," the police said. 

The arrests were made after a video clip was uploaded to the internet which showed a person retrieving the Saudi Flag from the garbage, the place where the offenders had dumped it along with other throwaways.  The person in the video is seen collecting, cleaning, and folding the flag which has the words "There is no god but Allah and Mohammed is the Messenger of Allah" inscribed on it.

Top News / Middle East

Saudi Arabia / Bangaldeshi Expats / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

22h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

23h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

13h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka