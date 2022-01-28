Saudi police arrests 4 Bangladeshi expats for insulting national flag

The Saudi Arabian police have arrested four Bangladeshi expatriates who have been suspected of insulting the kingdom's national flag.

The four were arrested from the Saudi port city of Jeddah, reports the Gulf News.

Saudi officials explained that it was a necessary step to preserve their national flag and avoid any slander against it.

"Anyone, who violates this, will be arrested and face legal action," the police said.

The arrests were made after a video clip was uploaded to the internet which showed a person retrieving the Saudi Flag from the garbage, the place where the offenders had dumped it along with other throwaways. The person in the video is seen collecting, cleaning, and folding the flag which has the words "There is no god but Allah and Mohammed is the Messenger of Allah" inscribed on it.