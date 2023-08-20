Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister begins visits to Bangladesh and Pakistan

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah began an official visit to Bangladesh and Pakistan yesterday.

"The purpose of the visits is to explore pioneering initiatives in the development of Umrah systems and the facilitation of visitors' journeys to the Two Holy Mosques," reports the Arab News citing a report by Saudi state-run SPA news agency on Saturday (20 August).

During the visits, Al-Rabiah, who is also chairman of the Guests of God Service Programme Committee will also meet with several officials to discuss streamlining the arrival procedures for Umrah performers from Bangladesh and Pakistan - aligning with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The visits are part of a series of international tours initiated in early 2022 and reflect the Kingdom's commitment to improving the quality of services provided to Umrah performers, "supported by the Saudi government's unwavering dedication to serving Islam and Muslims worldwide," SPA added.