Saudi foreign minister arrives in Dhaka

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Dhaka today on a brief visit.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received his Saudi counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around at 6:07pm Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary (senior secretary) Masood bin Momen, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Jabed Patwari, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan and foreign ministry officials were present at the airport.

Minister Momen will host a dinner in honour of the Saudi foreign minister at a city hotel tonight.

A bilateral talk will be held at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

In his less than 24-hour visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Momen, the Saudi foreign minister will also meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday, according to his program schedule.

The Saudi foreign minister will leave Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.