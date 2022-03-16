Saudi FM in city; meetings with PM, FM today

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday morning held a "tete-a-tete" with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud at a Dhaka hotel.

The meeting was followed by bilateral "political consultation" between the two countries at the same venue.

According to the programme schedule of the Saudi foreign minister, Dr Momen and Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud will join the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Arabic Language Institute after the political consultation between the two countries.

In his less than 24-hour visit at the invitation of Momen, the Saudi foreign minister is also expected to make a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban.

He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon (1pm) wrapping up his visit that will also see the signing of a number of cooperation documents.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen will see him off at the airport.

Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Dhaka on a brief official visit Tuesday evening.

Dr Momen received his Saudi counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at around 6:07pm.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan were also present.

Ahead of the visit, the Saudi ambassador in Bangladesh said the "dynamic partnership" and long-standing relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will further flourish and reach new heights.

The Saudi envoy, during a recent media briefing, shared Saudi investors' desire to invest "extensively" in Bangladesh.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

