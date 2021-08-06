Saudi Embassy in Bangladesh to start receiving domestic help visa requests

Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Bangladesh has announced that it will start accepting visa applications for domestic workers from Sunday, 8 August.

The embassy revealed that the decision was made by the leaders to helps its citizens, mostly those without help as schools are to reopen in the near future, reports Saudi Gazette.

The recruitment process includes health and safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The application process will be carried out despite the strong restrictions of quarantine and lockdown in Bangladesh.