Saudi Embassy in Bangladesh to start receiving domestic help visa requests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:08 am

Related News

Saudi Embassy in Bangladesh to start receiving domestic help visa requests

The Saudi Embassy to start accepting applications from Sunday.

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:08 am
Photo: Saudi Gazette
Photo: Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Bangladesh has announced that it will start accepting visa applications for domestic workers from Sunday, 8 August. 

The embassy revealed that the decision was made by the leaders to helps its citizens, mostly those without help as schools are to reopen in the near future, reports Saudi Gazette.

The recruitment process includes health and safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The application process will be carried out despite the strong restrictions of quarantine and lockdown in Bangladesh.

Top News

Saudi embassy / domestic workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income