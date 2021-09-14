Saudi currency worth Tk16 crore seized at Dhaka Airport

Bangladesh

Saudi currency worth Tk16 crore seized at Dhaka Airport

Airport Aviation Security has seized Saudi currency worth Tk16 crore at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday night.

Gazi Qayyum, an Airport Aviation Security (AVSEC) member of the airport, seized the currency from a consignment en route to Singapore around 8:20 pm during a security scan at the Export Cargo Village.

The freighter, Star Express line, was going to be boarded on flight SQ 447, confirmed AVSEC deputy director Shahrear Alam.

