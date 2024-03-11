Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to visit Bangladesh this year: FM

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Bangladesh in the second half of 2024, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (11 March).

The minister disclosed the information while talking to reporters at the Foreign Ministry auditorium in Segunbagicha of the capital about his trip to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

Mahmud revealed the planned visit of the crown prince in a press briefing in Dhaka on Monday

Last year, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan announced that the crown prince was set to visit Bangladesh in 2024.

The ambassador made the announcement at the 93rd Saudi National Day reception at the embassy in Dhaka in September 2023.