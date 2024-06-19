Saudi crown prince exchanges greetings with Hasan Mahmud 

UNB
19 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 04:42 pm

Saudi crown prince exchanges greetings with Hasan Mahmud 

The foreign minister is now in Saudi Arabia and scheduled to go to New Delhi, India from the Saudi Arabia

UNB
19 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 04:42 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has exchanged greetings with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a royal reception at Mina Palace in Saudi Arabia during the hajj.

The foreign minister is now in Saudi Arabia and scheduled to go to New Delhi, India from the Saudi Arabia.

He will accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her state visit to India on 21-22 June.

