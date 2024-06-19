Saudi crown prince exchanges greetings with Hasan Mahmud
The foreign minister is now in Saudi Arabia and scheduled to go to New Delhi, India from the Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has exchanged greetings with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a royal reception at Mina Palace in Saudi Arabia during the hajj.
He will accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her state visit to India on 21-22 June.