Saudi companies want to invest in Bangladesh energy sector: Saudi FM

Visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud on Wednesday said many Saudi companies are keen to make investments in the energy sector of Bangladesh, particularly in renewable energy.

He said this during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban here.

The premier's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister told the Saudi FM that her government is establishing 100 special economic zones across the country.

She hoped that the Saudi investors would avail the opportunities prevailing in Bangladesh.

"I welcome Saudi Arabia's investment in Bangladesh," she was quoted as saying.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her satisfaction over the bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

"The bilateral cooperation has extended and consolidated in many areas that include economy, trade, commerce, investment, energy, education, culture and defence," she said.

The prime minister said Saudi Arabia has a special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh.

She conveyed her greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Hasina also appreciated the custodian of the two holy mosques, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his contribution to the Muslim Ummah.

The visiting minister described the bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia as a 'strong bond of friendship' and said, "This will grow from strength to strength in the days to come."

He said their priority is to enhance further economic cooperation by exploring new areas.

Prince Faisal hoped that Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia would work together on various global agendas.

He said many Bangladeshi workers are contributing to the global economy.

He commended the visionary leadership of Hasina and the commendable economic development of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, prime minister's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, her Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan were present at the meeting.