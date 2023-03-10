Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka to attend 'Business Summit-2023'

Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi has arrived in Dhaka to join 'Bangladesh Business Summit-2023' slated for 10-11 March.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen welcomed the Saudi minister at Bangladesh Airforce Base Bangabandhu around 5:15pm Friday, according to a foreign ministry release.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is organising the three-day business summit at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Ministers from seven countries including the United Kingdom (UK), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA), China, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, CEOs of 12 multinational companies and more than 200 foreign investors and business leaders from 17 countries of the world are going to participate in the summit.