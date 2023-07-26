Saudi Arabia welcomes more skilled workforce and investment from Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia is inviting Bangladeshi professionals and investors to participate in the country's economic development, reports Arab News.

"Everywhere you go in Saudi Arabia, you will see a Bangladeshi ... On many occasions, they thank Saudi Arabia and the (Saudi) people for helping them to secure their future, their businesses. Many of them are loyal to Saudi Arabia," said Essa Al-Duhailan, Riyadh's envoy to Dhaka.

He also welcomed Bangladesh businesses to go and explore opportunities. "There are huge scopes of opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Just name any field, and you can invest there."

Bangladeshis are the biggest expat worker community in Saudi Arabia.

"Their efforts are acknowledged by the government and people of Saudi Arabia. They are participating in the development of Saudi Arabia," the envoy said.

Al-Duhailan said that Saudi Arabia is currently undertaking a number of megaprojects, such as NEOM and the developments of the Red Sea coast.

These megaprojects and new ways of dealing with investments need skilled workers ... We welcome all kinds of professionals to go to work in Saudi Arabia in different sectors," Al-Duhailan added.

A delegation of top Bangladeshi business leaders is expected to visit Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks to explore investment opportunities.

"They can invest there in Saudi Arabia in the field of infrastructure, building construction, agriculture, textile, fishing, and farms," the ambassador said.