Saudi Arabia sets up relief projects in Bangladesh

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bangladesh has setup various relief projects to support Bangladesh through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

The government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has taken the initiative to implement a number of vital 50+ projects aimed at alleviating the sufferings of people with limited income, said a press release.

According to the media release, the projects have been implemented since 2016 in voluntary programmes, health, water and environmental sanitation, food and agricultural security, shelter, non-food items and many other sectors.

These projects included the continuation of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre's implementation of its projects in Bangladesh through programmes to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it.

The centre organised more than 14 projects with a total of 49,872 beneficiaries, and the delivery of 14 batches carrying 3,093 tons of dates, and 4 projects to secure food and Ramadan food baskets.

The total beneficiaries amounted to more than 387,526 beneficiaries and health support from medical devices, supplies and vaccinations to confront the Covid-19 pandemic, the total beneficiaries of which reached more than 3 million beneficiaries.

It also supported Rohingya refugees with 15 projects that varied in shelter bags, securing safe drinking water sources, providing basic life-saving aid, distributing food baskets, raising the readiness of hospitals, rehabilitating shelter centres and securing building materials, bringing a total of 1,767,953 beneficiaries.

The second voluntary medical project to combat blindness and other diseases was implemented in Jaipurhat from 2 to 14 June in Bangladesh, during which 3,618 beneficiaries were detected, 502 cataract removal operations were performed, 1162 glasses were distributed and eye drops and medicines were distributed.

The first voluntary medical project was implemented in Nilphamari city, in which 5159 people were examined, 424 operations were performed to remove cataracts, and 1,616 glasses were distributed during the second quarter of the current year 2022.

The centre is also studying the implementation of 4 other additional projects in the field of combating blindness and the diseases that cause it in different regions of Bangladesh.