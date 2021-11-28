Saudi Arabia keen on funding Ctg-Cox’s Bazar, Jessore-Khulna 4-lane project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
28 November, 2021, 08:49 pm

The minister further said that the Saudi transport minister expressed interest in financing the project of upgrading the 150-km highway from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar and 72-km long Jessore-Khulna highway to four lanes

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

The Saudi government has expressed a keen interest in financing the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar and Jessore-Khulna four-lane highway project, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

The minister disclosed after a Saudi delegation led by Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser paid a courtesy call on Obaidul Quader on Sunday afternoon.

The minister further said that the Saudi transport minister expressed interest in financing the project of upgrading the 150-km highway from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar and 72-km long Jessore-Khulna highway to four lanes. 

"He [the Saudi minister] also expressed interest in investing in other potential areas of Bangladesh," Quader added.

The minister, during the meeting, mentioned the need to increase Bangladesh's manpower export opportunities to Saudi Arabia and stressed the need to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

