Saudi Arabia an important dev partner of Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the Chittagong Port Authority's Patenga Container Terminal Project is a beacon of hope for Bangladesh's economic uplift.

"This self-reliant modern terminal will enhance the capacity of our port, facilitate seamless trade, and create job opportunities and entrepreneurship," she said this while speaking at the Concession Agreement Signing Ceremony between Chittagong Port Authority and Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Gateway Terminal International (RSGTI) for operation of newly built 'Patenga Container Terminal (PCT)' on PPP-G2G basis.

The signing ceremony was held at the Prime Minister Office, attended by visiting Saudi Investment Minister Khalid A Al-Falih.

Hasina said Patenga Container Terminal will act as a gateway to global trade, opening up new opportunities for the country's businesses to connect with the world.

"We look forward to a future where Patenga Container Terminal will become a driving force for economic growth and prosperity in Bangladesh," she said.

She said this concession agreement is a testament to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia's joint vision and steadfast commitment to economic cooperation and prosperity.

"It will strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade and commerce," she said.

She mentioned that Saudi Arabia is a friendly country to Bangladesh and its important development partner.

She also said the people of Bangladesh have deep respect and trust for the people of Saudi Arabia and always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts.

The prime minister said Red Sea Gateway Terminals International is a reputed global terminal operator designated by the Saudi government.

"My sincere thanks and congratulations to the Saudi Government for appointing this terminal operator to operate the Patenga Container Terminal. This initiative of the Saudi authorities is undoubtedly a recognition of the ongoing development and economic potential of Bangladesh."

She said RSGTI will operate the Patenga Container Terminal for the next 22 years.

"I hope that RSGTI, with its reputation for managing Jeddah port and other terminals, will manage the Patenga container terminal with its skills and technical know-how," said the PM.

By doing this, she said Chattogram port operations will become more efficient and meet international standards.

"Consequently, our economy will benefit from a significant decrease in import-export expenses," she said.

She expressed gratitude to the Saudi government, especially to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, for their trust and cooperation with the government and people of Bangladesh.

Also, she thanked the Saudi minister of investment and his delegation for their firm support in the implementation of this project.

"Your commitment to the economic development of Bangladesh is deeply appreciated," she told the Saudi minister.

She hoped that this agreement would help further increase Saudi investment in Bangladesh.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman Fazlur Rahman, RSGT Chairman Aamer A. Alireza and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury also spoke at the programme.