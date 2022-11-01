Saudi Arabia assures assistance in commercial supply of LNG to Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia has assured its assistance in the commercial supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Bangladesh on an emergency basis.

The Saudi assurance came during the 14th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries held from 30 to 31 October in its capital Riyadh.

The Saudi delegation in the meeting also assured its assistance after Bangladesh requested investment in the Eastern Refinery Unit-2 project.

Two MoUs were signed between the two countries during the meeting on mutual cooperation in recruitment, training of naval professionals and increasing trade.

During the meeting, the two countries agreed to form a task force to enhance energy cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

It was decided to hold regular meetings of the task force on cooperation in the energy sector at convenient times for the two countries.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the construction of 1,000MW solar power and 730MW gas power plant in Bangladesh by Saudi ACWA Power.

In the meeting, an MoU was signed between Bangladesh's Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Communications and Information of Saudi Arabia to increase mutual cooperation in all possible fields including recruitment, and training of maritime professionals of both countries.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary signed the MoU on behalf of Bangladesh and Deputy of Maritime Transport Abdul Rahman M Al Thunayen signed on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

In the meeting, another MoU was signed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), and the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Commerce to form a Joint Business Council to increase trade.

The MoU was signed by FBCCI Vice President Md Habib Ullah and his Saudi counterpart Vice President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Tariq bin Muhammad Al-Haidari.

An agreement was made between the Health, Education and Family Welfare Division of Bangladesh and the Saudi Ministry of Health To sign an expedited MoU for an "Executive Program" for the recruitment of professionals from Bangladesh in the Saudi health sector.

Besides, a consensus was made on the signing of another MoU aiming to increase effective bilateral support in all fields of science and education between the education ministries of the two countries.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan led the Bangladesh delegation during the meeting while Saudi Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labour Dr Abdullah Abuthnain led the Saudi delegation.

The next meeting of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) will be held in Dhaka.