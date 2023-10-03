Saudi aid agency KSrelief team inspects Rohingya shelters in Cox's Bazar

KSrelief recently visited one of the center’s housing projects in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar . Photo: SPA

An inspection team from the Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently visited one of the centre's housing projects in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.

KSrelief assistant general supervisor for planning and development, Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, said shelter was being provided for refugees affected by a devastating fire at the camps, reports the Arab Times.

So far 300 out of a total 410 housing units have been delivered and erected with the remainder due to arrive soon, he added.

Last year, the centre sent 500 shelters to Cox's Bazar which were used to house 3,000 people from 590 Rohingya families.

During the inspection tour, the KSrelief team also went to the Okiya Specialised Hospital, and Sadar District Hospital, in Cox's Bazar and reviewed the centre's support services including medical supplies.