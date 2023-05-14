Satkhira sees no effects of Cyclone Mocha

Though the coastal district of Cox's Bazar is experiencing the effects of the cyclonic storm Mocha, no effects are seen in another coastal district Satkhira and the Sundarbans after the cyclone started crossing Bangladesh's coast in the morning.

However, fear gripped the residents as most of the dykes in Shyamnagar upazila are in vulnerable condition.

Julfiqar Ali, an official of Satkhira meteorological office, said the cyclone may not impact the district as no effects of it have been seen since this morning.

The water level in the rivers may increase slightly in the afternoon while the district may experience rain accompanied by gusty wind sporadically later, he said.

Masudul Alam, a chairman of Gabura union parishad by the Sundarbans, said panic gripped people despite no visible effects of Cyclone Mocha. A tidal surge is the main reason for the fear.

He said many low-lying areas will be inundated once water enters those after breaking the vulnerable dams at several points in Shyamnagar.

Mohammad Humayun Kabir, deputy commissioner of the district, said all kinds of preparations have already been taken and cyclone centres were kept open for the people.

Efforts are underway to fix the risky embankments and coastal people are being made aware of the cyclone, he added.