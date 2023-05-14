Satkhira sees no effects of Cyclone Mocha

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 12:27 pm

Related News

Satkhira sees no effects of Cyclone Mocha

UNB
14 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 12:27 pm
Satkhira sees no effects of Cyclone Mocha

Though the coastal district of Cox's Bazar is experiencing the effects of the cyclonic storm Mocha, no effects are seen in another coastal district Satkhira and the Sundarbans after the cyclone started crossing Bangladesh's coast in the morning.

However, fear gripped the residents as most of the dykes in Shyamnagar upazila are in vulnerable condition.

Julfiqar Ali, an official of Satkhira meteorological office, said the cyclone may not impact the district as no effects of it have been seen since this morning.

The water level in the rivers may increase slightly in the afternoon while the district may experience rain accompanied by gusty wind sporadically later, he said.

Masudul Alam, a chairman of Gabura union parishad by the Sundarbans, said panic gripped people despite no visible effects of Cyclone Mocha. A tidal surge is the main reason for the fear.

He said many low-lying areas will be inundated once water enters those after breaking the vulnerable dams at several points in Shyamnagar.

Mohammad Humayun Kabir, deputy commissioner of the district, said all kinds of preparations have already been taken and cyclone centres were kept open for the people.

Efforts are underway to fix the risky embankments and coastal people are being made aware of the cyclone, he added.

Cyclone Mocha / Satkhira / Sundarbans / Water levels rise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

3h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

23h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

3h | TBS Entertainment
Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman