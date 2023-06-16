Satkhira Press Club holds human chain protesting killing of journalist Nadim

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 12:38 pm

Satkhira Press Club holds human chain protesting killing of journalist Nadim

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Members of the Satkhira Press Club formed a human chain this morning to protest the killing of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim, who died a day after allegedly being attacked by some supporters of a Union Parishad chairman in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila.

The human chain programme started at 10:30 am and was led by Satkhira Press Club President Mumtaz Ahmed Bapi on Friday (16 June). 

At the same time, the protesters demanded the punishment of those involved.

"There is no good governance in the country. Journalist Gholam Rabbani Nadim was brutally beaten to death by followers of UP Chairman Mahamudul Alam Babu, who is also the general secretary of Jamalpur Sadhurpara Union Awami League. Criminals are now reckless as there is no justice for the killing of journalists," local journalist leaders said. 

They also said, "Criminals have no party. Their identities are criminals. We want the arrest of this Awami League leader and exemplary punishment for those involved in the incident."

Golam Rabbani Nadim, 42, was the Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.

He died on Thursday (15 June) at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, a day after he was attacked and injured allegedly by some supporters of Sadhurpara Union Parishad Chairman Mahmudul Alam.

According to the victim's family and colleagues, on 10 May, a woman at a press conference in Bakshiganj claimed Mahmudul Alam, chairman had secretly married her but did not want to give recognition.

Nadim and several other journalists published reports from the press conference. On 17 May, Mahmudul filed a case against Nadim and another journalist under the Digital Security Act with Mymensingh Cyber Tribunal.

But the tribunal dismissed the case on 30 May.

Nadim, whose report was run by Banglanews24.com, came to know about the dismissal of the case on Wednesday (15 June).

A local journalist who was with Nadim at the time of the attack, said when they were attacked on Wednesday at around 10pm while returning home. When Nadim fell on the ground from his motorcycle, some others beat him up indiscriminately with iron rods, injuring him critically.

He was taken to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Jamalpur General Hospital. He was moved to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Bakshiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Sohel Rana said they have so far detained three people in connection with the killing.

The process of filing a case was underway, he added.

journalist

