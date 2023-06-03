Sarkar Nahid Niazi's solo art exhibition 'Manyfestation' opens

Sarkar Nahid Niazi's sixth solo art exhibition, titled 'Manyfestation' was inaugurated at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka in the capital's Dhanmondi on Friday (2 June).

Art maestro Professor Shishir Bhattacharjee, Department of Drawing and Painting, Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University, attended the event as the special guest while Nadia Samdani, president of Samdani Art Foundation joined the event as the guest of honour.

In her work, Sarkar Nahid Niazi attempts to give a new life to old, worn, and rusty systems around us. With a touch of aesthetics, she transforms the old into a new form. Through the use of colour and texture, she transforms solid and insipid materials such as wood into lively and interesting subjects.

The artist enjoys presenting new and beautiful things through her work. Sarkar Nahid Niazi defines the boundaries of her art through the use of colour and form. This artist's works reveal that her art is both rhetorical and realistic at the same time, intended to build relationships.

As Nahid's artworks create a relationship between utility and aesthetics, they also help to see the relationship between art and real life in a new light. This duality will make it possible for the viewer to experience the materiality and epistemology of this contemporary artist's work.

There are around 25 artworks in this exhibition. The medium she used is painted acrylic on canvas, wood and carton (box).

'Manyfestation' is Nahid Niazi's 6th solo art exhibition. The artist participated in five solo exhibitions and about 20 group exhibitions at home and abroad.

The exhibition will be open to all till 13 June, Monday to Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.