Saree made from banana tree yarn in Bandarban, a first for the country

Bangladesh

U She Thowai Marma
02 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 11:56 am

Related News

Saree made from banana tree yarn in Bandarban, a first for the country

It took the weaver ten days to make the saree using banana tree yarn

U She Thowai Marma
02 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 11:56 am
Radhavati Devi weaving a loom. Photo: TBS
Radhavati Devi weaving a loom. Photo: TBS

For the first time in the country, a saree has been made using banana tree fibre yarn in Bandarban.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, who took the initiative for the project, said that the idea came following the various pilot projects where handicrafts were made from banana tree fibre yarn. 

"There are so many banana trees in Bandarban district. After harvesting, they are cut and thrown away. Yarn is made from those discarded banana trees. Currently 'Aparupa Bandarban' is Bandarban's branding. If no one claims it, it will be the first time that a saree has been made from banana yarn," Yasmin Parvin Tibriji told reporters.

"However, making a saree from banana tree fibre was not so easy. The process of making yarn from banana trees started a year ago. Since coming to Bandarban as the district commissioner, I took initiative for various plans to improve the socio-economic condition of the people here. From that thought, yarn was made from the fibres of banana trees. After weaving curtains, mats, bags, pen holders and various handicrafts from that yarn, it was later decided to make a saree from banana tree yarn. And it has been possible," she added.

Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji looking at a saree made from banana tree yarn. Photo: TBS
Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji looking at a saree made from banana tree yarn. Photo: TBS

Yasmin Parvin Tibriji said that a Manipuri weaver, Randhavati Devi, was brought to Bandarban from Moulvibazar for the project and she suggested that it is possible to make sarees from the banana tree yarns.

At first, Randhavati Devi was tasked with making a small piece of cloth and she succeeded. Then it was thought that since a piece of cloth can be made then sarees can also be made.

It took the weaver ten days to make the saree using banana tree yarn.

Randhavati Devi said that she used to work in handicrafts at a cooperative office in Sylhet and continues to work even after retirement. She added that she never imagined that a saree could be made from banana tree yarn.

"The Manipuri saree weavers in my area told me not to take the responsibility. They feared I would fail. But I took the challenge and succeeded," she said.

Locals weaving a loom with yarn made from banana tree fibre in Kalaghata area of Bandarban. Photo: TBS
Locals weaving a loom with yarn made from banana tree fibre in Kalaghata area of Bandarban. Photo: TBS

"With encouragement from District Administrator Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, I was able to make a saree with yarn made from banana fibre within ten days. The saree is thirteen and a half cubits long and two and a half cubits wide. I am very happy to make the saree," Randhavati Devi further said, adding, "Talent, labour, skill and experience have been put to maximum use to make the saree from banana yarn."

As the fibre from banana yarn is not smooth. Due to this, efforts have been made locally to make the yarn as smooth and soft as possible. However, more research is needed in this regard.

Bandarban DC Yasmin Parvin Tibriji added that she has sent a letter to the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in this regard.

Top News

saree / Banana Tree Yarn / Bandarban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

2h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Club: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

12m | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

27m | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

27m | TBS World
IPL introduces 'Impact player'

IPL introduces 'Impact player'

32m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend