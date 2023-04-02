Saree made from banana tree yarn in Bandarban, a first for the country

For the first time in the country, a saree has been made using banana tree fibre yarn in Bandarban.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, who took the initiative for the project, said that the idea came following the various pilot projects where handicrafts were made from banana tree fibre yarn.

"There are so many banana trees in Bandarban district. After harvesting, they are cut and thrown away. Yarn is made from those discarded banana trees. Currently 'Aparupa Bandarban' is Bandarban's branding. If no one claims it, it will be the first time that a saree has been made from banana yarn," Yasmin Parvin Tibriji told reporters.

"However, making a saree from banana tree fibre was not so easy. The process of making yarn from banana trees started a year ago. Since coming to Bandarban as the district commissioner, I took initiative for various plans to improve the socio-economic condition of the people here. From that thought, yarn was made from the fibres of banana trees. After weaving curtains, mats, bags, pen holders and various handicrafts from that yarn, it was later decided to make a saree from banana tree yarn. And it has been possible," she added.

Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji looking at a saree made from banana tree yarn. Photo: TBS

Yasmin Parvin Tibriji said that a Manipuri weaver, Randhavati Devi, was brought to Bandarban from Moulvibazar for the project and she suggested that it is possible to make sarees from the banana tree yarns.

At first, Randhavati Devi was tasked with making a small piece of cloth and she succeeded. Then it was thought that since a piece of cloth can be made then sarees can also be made.

It took the weaver ten days to make the saree using banana tree yarn.

Randhavati Devi said that she used to work in handicrafts at a cooperative office in Sylhet and continues to work even after retirement. She added that she never imagined that a saree could be made from banana tree yarn.

"The Manipuri saree weavers in my area told me not to take the responsibility. They feared I would fail. But I took the challenge and succeeded," she said.

Locals weaving a loom with yarn made from banana tree fibre in Kalaghata area of Bandarban. Photo: TBS

"With encouragement from District Administrator Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, I was able to make a saree with yarn made from banana fibre within ten days. The saree is thirteen and a half cubits long and two and a half cubits wide. I am very happy to make the saree," Randhavati Devi further said, adding, "Talent, labour, skill and experience have been put to maximum use to make the saree from banana yarn."

As the fibre from banana yarn is not smooth. Due to this, efforts have been made locally to make the yarn as smooth and soft as possible. However, more research is needed in this regard.

Bandarban DC Yasmin Parvin Tibriji added that she has sent a letter to the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in this regard.