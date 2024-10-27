Sarankhola locals in despair as new embankment starts collapsing in less than a year

Parts of the 62-kilometre sustainable embankment on the bank of Baleshwar River in Bagerhat’s Sarankhola upazila begins to collapse less than a year after its handover, causing widespread panic among coastal residents. These pictures were captured recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

A 62-kilometre sustainable embankment on the bank of Baleshwar River, built to protect areas from super cyclones such as Sidr of 2007, in Bagerhat's Sarankhola upazila has begun to collapse less than a year after its handover, causing widespread panic among coastal residents.

Construction of the embankment started in 2015 to protect coastal people in Bagerhat from natural disasters. It was built under the Coastal Embankment Improvement Project (CEIP) at the cost of Tk242 crore, which included funding from the World Bank.

Built from Morelganj to Sarankhola's Bogi-Gabtola area, the embankment's responsibility was handed over to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), Bagerhat on 10 December, 2023.

However, in less than a year, cracks have appeared in multiple places over a seven-kilometre stretch, blocks have collapsed, and more than 200 large holes have formed in the upper soil layer of the embankment – making vehicular movement impossible.

Locals have demanded immediate river training and repair work to save the embankment to protect their homes. Upazila administration officials have warned that Sarankhola upazila could disappear from the map if necessary measures are not taken immediately.

Talking to The Business Standard, Abdus Salam of Jilbunia village under the upazila's Rayenda union expressed deep concern regarding the damage to the embankment.

"We lost our ancestral land due to river erosion. Then, the WAPDA embankment was damaged by Sidr. After that, all we wanted was a sustainable embankment. We got one. However, within a year, numerous large holes appeared in various places on this new embankment.

"Moreover, the embankment blocks have collapsed in many places. Now we are worried again," he said.

Parts of the 62-kilometre sustainable embankment on the bank of Baleshwar River in Bagerhat’s Sarankhola upazila begins to collapse less than a year after its handover, causing widespread panic among coastal residents. This picture was captured recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

The coastal district of Bagerhat was severely affected by Sidr when the devastating cyclone hit southern Bangladesh on 15 November, 2007, leaving more than 3,000 people dead and a trail of massive destruction amounting to thousands of crores of taka in different districts.

In Bagerhat alone, 908 people had lost their lives during Sidr, according to government accounts. However, having lost loved ones and suffered financial losses, the only demand of the residents of Sarankhola and Morelganj was a sustainable embankment.

Between Rayenda and Bogi, there are large holes in at least 200 spots which have stopped vehicular movement on the embankment, said Dalim, who lives in Rayenda village.

"The embankment has become fragile as sand was used instead of soil," he claimed and demanded immediate river training and embankment protection.

Another local, Shahin Hawlader said the embankment suffered extensive damage during cyclone Remal in May this year. "Every day, the embankment's blocks are collapsing due to erosion. Even though people from BWDB are trying to stop the erosion with geobags, it's not working."

"It's as if the government's crores of taka have gone down the drain," he lamented.

During a visit to the area, TBS spoke with Krishnandu Bikesh Sarker, the sub-divisional engineer of the BWDB, Bagerhat, who said they are trying to quickly repair the holes on the upper soil layer of the embankment.

"The embankment is at risk due to the collapse of blocks in many places. We are trying to work on it through a new project," he said.

Sarankhola Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sudipto Kumar Singh said he conducted an on-site inspection recently and informed BWDB to take immediate action. "Sarankhola upazila is surrounded by rivers on three sides. If the embankment is not protected quickly through river training, this upazila will disappear from the map," he told TBS.

Abu Raihan Mohammad Al-biruni, the executive engineer of BWDB, Bagerhat, said the seven-kilometre stretch of the embankment was in a risky condition when CEIP handed over the responsibility. "Due to the large [Baleshwar] river beside the embankment and natural calamities, the depth and flow of the river are increasing day by day, causing erosion.

"We have started working to prevent erosion by using geobags and repairing the holes quickly. A project proposal for river training has also been sent to the higher authorities. If approved, full-fledge work will begin."