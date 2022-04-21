Santal farmers' suicide: Rights groups demand stern action against corrupt BMDA officials

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:08 pm

Representational Image: Collected
Representational Image: Collected

Rights groups have demanded stern action against the Barenda Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) officials involved in corruption and irregularities in supplying irrigation water to farmers.

They made the call on Tuesday along with several other recommendations at a press briefing held to disclose the findings of a recent visit to Rajshahi where two Santal farmers committed suicide for not getting irrigation water for their land.

Members of -- Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Rural Underprivileged and Landless Farmers Organization (RULFAO), Jatiya Adivasi Parishad (JAP), Paribartan, Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples Forum (BIPF), and the parliamentary caucus on indigenous affairs -- visited the district's Godagari area on 11-12 April to investigative and collect information over the farmers' deaths.

The rights bodies said that incidents of corruption and irregularities by BMDA officials are "quite well-known" and these officials have to be brought to the book following proper investigation.

Not only the pump operators but all those involved in the irrigation system, including the supervisors, have to be made accountable for their actions, they added.

Earlier on 24 March, Rabi Marandi, 32, a Santal community member of Nimghatu village in Godagari upazila, and his cousin Abhinath, 30, consumed poison in front of Shakhawat Hossain.

They took the decision out of anger "as Shakhawat was not giving them a serial number for a long time to get irrigation water supplied to their fields in Iswarpur", according to their family.

Abhinath died around 9pm after reaching home on 24 March while Rabi died two days later at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH).

Later, the Agriculture Ministry formed a four-member panel to probe the deaths of the two farmers.

The committee had been asked to submit its report within a week.

