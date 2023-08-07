Sanction used as tool against corrupt people: US anti-corruption official 

Richard Nephew, the US State Department's coordinator for global anti-corruption efforts, said on Monday sanctions serve as a strategic tool against corrupt individuals.

This message was conveyed by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen during a press briefing after his meeting with Nephew at the Foreign Service Academy on Monday (7 August).

During his first day in Dhaka, Richard Nephew met officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). He also interacted with civil society members at the US embassy before meeting the foreign secretary.

When asked about the circulating news on social media regarding potential sanctions against 11 Bangladeshi nationals for money laundering, the foreign secretary clarified, "There was no discussion on this specific issue. However, Richard Nephew, given his past involvement in US sanction-related activities, shared insights about the utility of sanctions. The US might be considering sanctions as part of their plans."

Expanding on Richard Nephew's statement, the foreign secretary further explained, "His remarks are not directed at Bangladesh exclusively. Sanctions can be applied to any country, not limited to Bangladesh."

Responding to inquiries about the Foreign Ministry's role in response to a High Court order that mandates an investigation into media reports alleging that S Alam Group funneled $1 billion abroad, the foreign secretary stated, "No specific instructions have been received yet. If the Anti-Corruption Commission makes a request, we will take appropriate action within the purview of the law."

In response to whether Bangladesh sought cooperation from the US official to recover laundered money in the US and Canada, the foreign secretary replied, "Recovering the money is a subsequent step. Initially, the focus should be on preventing further money laundering. Additionally, not all the money may be of illegitimate origin."