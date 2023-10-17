Sampritee Bangladesh urges EC to ensure people with anti-liberation spirits cannot partake in elections

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

Sampritee Bangladesh urges EC to ensure people with anti-liberation spirits cannot partake in elections

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 03:07 pm
Sampritee Bangladesh urges EC to ensure people with anti-liberation spirits cannot partake in elections

Sampritee Bangladesh, a social organisation, has demanded the Election Commission to take initiative so that people who are against the spirit of the liberation war cannot participate in the upcoming 12th National elections.

At the same time, they also called for ensuring the safety of religious minorities.

Leaders of the organisation raised four such demands in an exchange meeting with the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday.

The written demands include taking measures to stop religious propaganda and the planned communal violence it results in, taking an active role in preventing the anti-liberation forces to take part in the elections, ensuring the safety of religious minorities as well as peaceful voters, and necessary measures to prevent pre-election, election-time and post-election violence by identifying the vulnerable areas of minority persecution.

After the meeting, President of Sampritee Bangladesh Pijush Bandyopadhyay said, when the national elections approach, the minorities and those who believe in the spirit of the liberation war start fearing violence. We don't want to see it again. I have told the EC to perform its duties strictly. Non-political organisations like Sampritee Bangladesh will help. The EC agreed."

He said, "I do not want to see Black October in Bangladesh again like in 2001. The horror, the brutality, the tyranny almost reminds of the year 1971. We want to remove those things from Bangladesh forever. We do not want to see those who opposed the liberation war in the government and in any official process."

He also said, "We want participatory elections. We want a larger population to vote in this country. Not only the EC but also the parties have a role to play in this. The role of social organisations and media cannot be ignored either."

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, "Among the four demands, we will work on those in which we have the opportunity to act on behalf of the Commission. On the other hand, the Election Commission will inform the other departments that are involved in this matter and take initiatives to help as much as possible."

 

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

5h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

8h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

6h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

23h | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World