Sampritee Bangladesh urges EC to ensure people with anti-liberation spirits cannot partake in elections

Sampritee Bangladesh, a social organisation, has demanded the Election Commission to take initiative so that people who are against the spirit of the liberation war cannot participate in the upcoming 12th National elections.

At the same time, they also called for ensuring the safety of religious minorities.

Leaders of the organisation raised four such demands in an exchange meeting with the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday.

The written demands include taking measures to stop religious propaganda and the planned communal violence it results in, taking an active role in preventing the anti-liberation forces to take part in the elections, ensuring the safety of religious minorities as well as peaceful voters, and necessary measures to prevent pre-election, election-time and post-election violence by identifying the vulnerable areas of minority persecution.

After the meeting, President of Sampritee Bangladesh Pijush Bandyopadhyay said, when the national elections approach, the minorities and those who believe in the spirit of the liberation war start fearing violence. We don't want to see it again. I have told the EC to perform its duties strictly. Non-political organisations like Sampritee Bangladesh will help. The EC agreed."

He said, "I do not want to see Black October in Bangladesh again like in 2001. The horror, the brutality, the tyranny almost reminds of the year 1971. We want to remove those things from Bangladesh forever. We do not want to see those who opposed the liberation war in the government and in any official process."

He also said, "We want participatory elections. We want a larger population to vote in this country. Not only the EC but also the parties have a role to play in this. The role of social organisations and media cannot be ignored either."

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, "Among the four demands, we will work on those in which we have the opportunity to act on behalf of the Commission. On the other hand, the Election Commission will inform the other departments that are involved in this matter and take initiatives to help as much as possible."