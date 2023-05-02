Sampadak Parishad demands suspension of proposed laws impeding free journalism

The Sampadak Parishad (Editor's Council) has demanded suspending the proposed laws which go against independent journalism.

Besides, the association of newspaper editors also demanded the repeal of the Digital Security Act.

Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, president of the council, raised the demand on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day in a meeting at the capital's National Press Club on Tuesday (2 May).

The association organised a discussion titled "Freedom of expression is the driving force of all human rights".

The demands of the Editors' Council include:

1. The draft laws against the independent and free journalism will have to be suspended immediately.

2. The Digital Security Act (DSA) will have to be repealed. If the government faces any obstacles to cancel it, then they will have to incorporate a section in the act which will state that the law will not apply to media, independent journalism and press freedom.

All journalists arrested in cases under this act will have to be released and those cases that have been filed as of now for doing journalism will have to be withdrawn.

3. The government will have to take initiative to eliminate the atmosphere of fear.

4. A law will have to be enacted to protect journalists.

Former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu addressed the meeting as a guest of honour.