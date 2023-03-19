IUB Student breaks Guinness World Record for fastest to tie Windsor knot

Md Sameen Rahman set the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the fastest time to tie a Windsor knot at 10.92 seconds, beating the previous record of 12.89 seconds.

The IUB undergrad student applied for the Guinness World Record in August 2022. He submitted a video of himself tying the knot in 10.92 seconds after the authorities asked for evidence.

In February 2023, GWR confirmed his achievement and Sameen received the official certificate a month later.

"I learned tying different kinds of knots in school. I was always good with knots and loved trying different kinds. But I never thought I was going to set a world record. It feels good to know that if you are good at something and if you work hard for it, you may actually become the best in the world," the IUB website quotes Sameen.

The very popular Windsor knot is a wide, triangular knot often used for formal occasions.