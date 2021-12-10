Samdani art foundation - CRI rare 1971 Photo Exhibition on "Guardian"

Bangladesh

UNB
10 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 07:00 pm

To mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, her images are being kept on display at the National Art Gallery in Dhaka from 10-31 December

The Guardian newspaper has carried a photo feature titled "Freedom in the making: Bangladesh by Anne de Henning – in pictures" as the exhibition is set to begin in the city on Friday evening. 
 
Anne de Henning travelled through Bangladesh between 1971 and 1972, during the War of Independence, photographing freedom fighters, families, refugee trains, and women fleeing villages. 
 
To mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, her images are being kept on display at the National Art Gallery in Dhaka from 10-31 December. 
 
To mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, Samdani Art Foundation and CRI are hosting "Witnessing History in the Making: Photographs by Anne de Henning, Bangladesh 1971-1972" – an exhibition of never-seen-before photos of Bangladesh during the period of 1971-72 by French photographer Anne de Henning. 
 
Anne de Henning began her career as a photojournalist and at the age of 23 she left her life in Paris to cover the Vietnam War and later Bangladesh Liberation War. 
 
Her photographs from 1971 and 1972 taken in Bangladesh remained unpublished and will be shown for the first time after 50 years. 
 
KM Khalid MP, state minister for Cultural Affairs, Nasrul Hamid, state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Trustee, CRI; and Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will grace the occasion that will be held on Friday evening. 
 
 

CRI / Samdani Art Foundation (SAF) / photo exhibition

