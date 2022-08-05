Samajik Protirodh Committee demands exemplary punishment over rape, robbery in moving bus

The Samajik Protirodh Committee on Friday expressed deep concern over the recent incident of gang-rape, robbery in a moving bus in Tangail.

In a statement signed by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Dr Fauzia Moslem, the platform of 66 women, human rights and development organisations demanded exemplary punishment of the perpetrators.

Seeking passenger safety, the platform demanded that public transport owners, drivers be held accountable to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The platform also demanded security and medical assistance of the victims.

A group of armed men posing as passengers hijacked a bus of Eagle Paribahan, with 24–25 passengers on board in Tangail – robbing commuters of valuables and raping a woman at gunpoint during the early hours of Wednesday (3 August).

The incident took place in the Raktipara area of Tangail's Madhupur upazila on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

So far, police have arrested three people in connection with the incident.