Salman Khan’s clothing brand 'Being Human' to open outlet in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 03:18 pm

Related News

Salman Khan’s clothing brand 'Being Human' to open outlet in Dhaka

Salman Khan’s brother, actor Sohail Khan and his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri and Being Human Clothing CEO Sanjeev Rao will attend the opening programme

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 03:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's clothing brand Being Human Clothing will open its first outlet in Bangladesh in the capital's Banani on Thursday (15 September).

Salman Khan's brother, actor Sohail Khan and his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri and Being Human Clothing CEO Sanjeev Rao will attend the opening programme.

Being Human Clothing Bangladesh shared a video from their Facebook page in this regard on Tuesday (13 September).

"Official Confirmation from BHAI, Being human Clothing is Launching in the heart of Dhaka City. Be a part of the launch....Being Human Clothings' first showroom in Banani, 15th of September, 2022," the post read.

Splash / Top News

Salman Khan / Being Human Store

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

5h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

5h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The state of CAG: 'US report is not entirely true'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

20m | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

4h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

5h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’