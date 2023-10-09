Salman inaugurates FBCCI branch office in Gulshan

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organisation of the country, launched its new office in the capital's Gulshan today.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman officially inaugurated the FBCCI branch office at Tower of Aakash on Gulshan Avenue in the capital this afternoon.

FBCCI former presidents Mahbubur Rahman, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Mir Nasir Hossain, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Md. Jashim Uddin, and other distinguished guests attended the inauguration ceremony.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam presided over the event, said a press release.

While speaking as the chief guest, Salman highlighted the significance of this new branch office in Gulshan.

He lauded the efforts of the current board in taking FBCCI's services to the doorsteps of the businessmen. "This initiative will play a vital role in supporting entrepreneurs and fostering business growth," he added.

Salman said the government always gives special priority to FBCCI's recommendations or proposals. "As we're passing through a difficult time, I'll urge all the entrepreneurs to think out of the box in order to maintain economic growth,"

He also urged the businesses to increase production side by side urged the FBCCI to pay more attention to the CMSMEs.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said that the newly established FBCCI branch office, located at the Tower of Akash on Gulshan Avenue, is set to facilitate and expedite crucial business interactions for local entrepreneurs, foreign investors, ambassadors of different countries, and other dignitaries.

"This strategic move aims to streamline FBCCI's activities and foster stronger ties between the business community and international stakeholders," he added.

The FBCCI President said earlier in the past, the FBCCI's activities were concentrated in Motijheel requiring foreign guests and ambassadors to spend a lot of time traveling to attend courtesy calls and bilateral meetings.

The presence of a branch office in Gulshan is expected to accelerate FBCCI's initiatives, making meetings with ambassadors of different countries, foreign investors, and guests more time-efficient and convenient.

To bring FBCCI's support closer to its General Body (GB) members, the current board has also initiated plans to open branch offices in old Dhaka and Chattogram, in addition to the Gulshan branch office, Alam added.

Moreover, the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center has commenced operations at Hatkhola in the capital, aiming to establish FBCCI as a 'Centre of Excellence' for the country's business expansion, sustainable industrialization, and the ability to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), he opined.

FBCCI vice presidents Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Dr Jashoda Jibon Deb Nath, Shomi Kaiser, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni), and Md Munir Hossain, along

with FBCCI directors, business leaders, and other dignitaries, were present.

The FBCCI branch office in Gulshan -1, located at Tower of Aakash, Level-9,

Plot-54, Road-132, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212, is equipped with a meeting

room, a board of directors' lounge, a courtesy meeting room for foreign

investors and ambassadors, the president's room, and office rooms.