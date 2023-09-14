Salman F Rahman urges entrepreneurs of commonwealth countries to invest in IT

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman today urged the entrepreneurs of commonwealth countries to invest in Bangladesh's different sectors, including agriculture, industry and information technology (IT).

"Bangladesh is ready to facilitate special policy support for Commonwealth economies to fetch more foreign direct investment (FDI)," he said while speaking at a seminar on "The Bangladesh Opportunity-Commonwealth Partnerships" at a hotel in the city on Thursday (14 September).

He said, "Bangladesh is well positioned country among the Global South economies. Besides, Bay of Bengal is emerging as a critical region in the competition for control of sea lanes and global trade. Economies under umbrella of Commonwealth can leverage the opportunities for trade or setting manufacturing unites."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum as the chief guest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Zi Foundation are partners of conference. Over 300 international delegates including 13 ministers from Commonwealth countries are participating in the two-day conference.

In his speech, Salman mentioned that Bangladesh's strategic location at the apex of the Bay of Bengal brings significant responsibilities as a facilitator and connector between regions and competing powers.

"Bangladesh economy is expected to reach top 485 American dollars by the end of this year. A robust demographic dividend, strong apparel exports, resilient remittance inflows, and stable macroeconomic conditions have supported rapid economic growth over the past one decade," he added.

There was presented an overview of Bangladesh and investment opportunities in the economy with immense potentials of growth towards the 2041 strategic goal.

In opening remark, CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland said Bangladesh can take opportunity to extend economic cooperation among Commonwealth nations.

"Bangladesh has proven its excellence in apparel export in the world. Countries under Commonwealth platform can follow the best practices in the sectors. We want to connect every dot of possibilities through Commonwealth, home to 2.5 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries," Marland said.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, Unilever Bangladesh President Zaved Akhtar and British International Investment managing director Srini Nagarajan were in the panel discussion.

BBC Broadcaster Tanya Beckett moderated the session.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was the chief guest at another panel discussion titled 'Global Economy: Breaking down Barriers to Trade' at the same venue.

Government of Dominica Foreign Minister Dr Vince Henderson, Sri Lanka Minister of State for investment Promotion Dilum S Amunugama, Government of Cameroon Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaz' were guests of honour on the occasion.

Another session titled "Mental Health in the Workplace: Creating a Positive Working Environment held later on afternoon. United Kingdom MP Paul Bristow and Institute of Occupational Safety and Health head of strategic engagement Alan Stevens and 21 Foundation Chair Zillur Hussain took part in the session.

Commonwealth of Nations, often simply referred to as the Commonwealth, is an international association of 56 member states, the vast majority of which are former territories of the British Empire.