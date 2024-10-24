Salman F Rahman lands in jail in murder attempt case

24 October, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 01:53 pm

Salman F Rahman was arrested from the capital's Sadarghat area as he was trying to flee the capital along with former law minister Anisul Huq through the waterways on 13 August

Anisul Huq (L) and Salman F Rahman (R) in an iron cage in the CMM court. Photo: Collected
A court here today sent Salman F Rahman, former private industry affairs adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to jail in a case lodged over an alleged attempt to murder one Shahjahan Majhi in Dohar.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Mostafizur Rahman passed the order, as police produced Salman before the court after the end of his three-day remand in the case filed with Dohar police station and pleaded to keep him behind bars.

Salman F Rahman was arrested from the capital's Sadarghat area as he was trying to flee the capital along with former law minister Anisul Huq through the waterways on 13 August. He was placed on a 10-day remand in shopper Shahjahan Ali murder case the next day.

According to the case documents, police along with Awami League goons attacked anti-discrimination student movement activists in Karam Ali intersection area in Dohar on August 4. Many people including complainant Shahjahan Majhi got injured in the attack. He later filed the case with Dohar Police Station.

